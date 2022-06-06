Special Olympics Virginia presents 2022 Summer Games June 10-11

The 2022 Summer Games for Special Olympics Virginia runs June 10-11.

Every event at the Summer Games is free and open to the public.

Special Olympics Virginia encourages you to make a sign, bring a friend or family member and join them for one of the most inspiring events in Richmond.

The opening ceremony will take place at 7:45 p.m. and will be live streamed. The ceremony includes athlete speakers, the lighting of the Olympic Cauldron and musical guest Shayy.

The schedule includes athletics, bowling, tennis, softball and swimming.

Free parking is available at each venue.

Get more information online on the Special Olympics Virginia website.

