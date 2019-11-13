Speaker-designee Eileen Filler-Corn announces transition team

House Speaker-designee Eileen Filler-Corn today announced key advisors to her work as she transitions into the office of the Speaker of the House of Delegates.

The goal of the transition team is to provide input to Filler-Corn as she develops and implements a plan to build a more open and responsive House of Delegates.

“Last week, people across the Commonwealth told us they wanted to move our Commonwealth forward, address our most critical challenges and ensure transparency for all Virginians,” said Filler-Corn. “I am truly honored to have guidance from these leaders from across Virginia to develop leadership to make our schools better, our communities stronger and our economy more fair.”

To chair the transition team, Filler-Corn has chosen Wayne Turnage. Turnage served as chief analyst for the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission for 15 years, where he authored 15 studies, several of which won national awards. He also served in the Cabinet for Gov. Mark Warner, and as his Special Advisor for Health Care. He then served as Chief of Staff for Governor Tim Kaine. Turnage was also appointed by Sen. Kaine to head up the federally required transition planning for the vice president’s office during the 2016 election and was his special assistant.

“As Speaker-designee Filler-Corn transitions into the Speaker’s office, it is important that experienced advisors can help strengthen Virginia traditions of fiscal responsibility and sound management,” said Turnage. “We are ready to get to work and use our skills and experience for the betterment of our Commonwealth.”

Filler-Corn also asked Suzette Denslow to serve as Transition Staff Director. Denslow brings extensive experience in state government, having served in the Administrations of Governors Doug Wilder, Mark Warner, Tim Kaine and Terry McAuliffe. She currently serves as Deputy Chief of Staff to Gov. Ralph Northam.

Denslow also served on the General Assembly’s Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission.

