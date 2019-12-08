Spanberger on bipartisan USMCA meeting with Vice President Pence

Abigail Spanberger offered thoughts after joining a bipartisan group of her colleagues at the White House on Friday to meet with Vice President Mike Pence to discuss the status of the United States-Mexico-Canada-Agreement (USMCA).

“I joined five of my colleagues in a meeting with the Vice President to discuss the ongoing USMCA negotiations. We had a productive discussion, and I am heartened by the continued commitment of the U.S. Trade Representative, House negotiators, and the White House to deliver trade stability to American businesses, farms, and workers throughout the country. As everyone involved works to get to ‘yes,’ I’ll continue to be an engaged advocate for the priorities of Central Virginians.”

According to the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative, Virginia exported $4.3 billion of goods to Mexico and Canada in 2018.

