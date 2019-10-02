Spanberger continues efforts to strengthen U.S. election security

Published Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, 2:41 pm

Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook

Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Abigail SpanbergerRep. Abigail Spanberger has cosponsored a bipartisan bill to crack down on foreign actors attempting to influence U.S. elections through online political advertising.

According to multiple intelligence reports, the Russian government attempted to influence the 2016 presidential election through the purchase of political ads on digital platforms. To date, the identities of the purchasers largely remain a mystery to the public due to outdated laws that have failed to keep up with evolving technology.

The bipartisan Honest Ads Act would require online political advertisements to follow the same transparency and disclosure standards as political ads on television, radio, and satellite platforms. By strengthening the Federal Election Commission’s (FEC) rules regarding online political ads, the legislation would give the American public a better idea of the sources of funding behind online ads and help prevent foreign actors from purchasing ads intended to nefariously influence the American electorate.

“Our free and fair elections are the bedrock of our democracy. As a former CIA case officer, I recognize the constant threats posed by foreign governments and entities who wish to undermine the trust of the American people in our electoral process. To protect the integrity of our democratic system from these foreign interests, we must give the FEC additional authority to crack down on undisclosed political ads on social media channels and across the internet,” said Spanberger. “This bipartisan bill is a commonsense step toward bringing greater security and transparency to our elections—and it recognizes a clear vulnerability in our system. Online ads should be held to the same standard as other political advertisements, and as efforts to mislead the American public continue to grow and evolve, I’ll keep working in a bipartisan way to prevent these malicious influence campaigns.”

The Honest Ads Act would improve disclosure requirements for online political advertisements by:

  • Amending the Bipartisan Campaign Reform Act of 2002’s definition of electioneering communication to include paid internet and digital advertisements,
  • Requiring digital platforms with at least 50,000,000 monthly viewers to maintain a public file of all electioneering communications purchased by a person or group spending more than $500.00 total on ads published on their platform, and
  • Requiring online platforms to make all reasonable efforts to ensure that foreign individuals and entities do not purchase political advertisements in order to influence the American electorate.

The Honest Ads Act is led by U.S. Representatives Derek Kilmer (D-WA-06) and Elise Stefanik (R-NY-21). Additionally, companion legislation is led in the U.S. Senate by U.S. Senators Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Lindsey Graham (R-SC), and Mark Warner (D-VA).

Each October, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security marks National Cybersecurity Awareness Month to raise awareness about the critical importance of cybersecurity and online safety.




augusta free press
augusta free press


uva basketball team of destiny

Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable run

Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.

The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Subscribe

Augusta Free Press content is available for free, as it has been since 2002, save for a disastrous one-month experiment at putting some content behind a pay wall back in 2009. (We won’t ever try that again. Almost killed us!) That said, it’s free to read, but it still costs us money to produce. The site is updated several times a day, every day, 365 days a year, 366 days on the leap year. (Stuff still happens on Christmas Day, is what we’re saying there.) AFP does well in drawing advertisers, but who couldn’t use an additional source of revenue? From time to time, readers ask us how they can support us, and we usually say, keep reading. Now we’re saying, you can drop us a few bucks, if you’re so inclined.

 

augusta free press
augusta free press news