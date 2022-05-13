Spanberger calls on FDA to addressing ‘nightmare’ baby formula shortage

Published Thursday, May. 12, 2022, 8:03 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Seventh District Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger released a statement Thursday on the ongoing formula shortage in Virginia and across the country.

“For any parent who relies on baby formula to feed their infant, this is a full-on crisis — and the administration, the FDA, and formula manufacturers must address it as such.

“Under normal circumstances, baby formula is expensive, even kept under lock and key in some stores. But the current situation — empty shelves and skyrocketing prices — is a nightmare situation for parents across Virginia and the country. Parents need to know that formula is safe and available for their babies, and they cannot wait weeks for this crisis to be resolved. America’s families deserve an immediate plan of action.

“As a mother of three who relied on formula throughout my daughters’ infancies, I am horrified by the fear and uncertainty the parents I represent are facing. I am exploring all options for how I can intervene, but in the interim, I expect the FDA to provide more information to the American people about how the administration intends to immediately address supply issues and get shelves stocked with the food so many parents need to feed their babies.”

Like this: Like Loading...