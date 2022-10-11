southwest virginia woman gets seven plus years on drug distribution charges

A Southwest Virginia woman was sentenced Tuesday to 87 months in federal prison on drug distribution charges.

Sally Mae Carr, 42, of Meadowview, and formerly of Pomona, Calf., pleaded guilty in June to one count of distributing or possessing with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing methamphetamine.

According to court documents, law enforcement began an investigation concerning drug trafficking by Carr and her co-defendant, Guy Benjamin Bowman, in early 2021. The investigation revealed Carr and Bowman trafficked crystal ice methamphetamine from Bowman’s sources in Chino Hills, Calif., into various locations in Southwest Virginia for redistribution.

The organization operated primarily in Washington County from January 2021 through April 2022.

When the defendants were arrested, more than two pounds of crystal ice methamphetamine was seized.

Bowman was convicted following a jury trial in July and is scheduled for sentencing on Nov. 28.