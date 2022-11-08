Sorry Virginians, Powerball jackpot winner bought ticket in California

The historic $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot was won by one ticketholder in California. Monday’s drawing was the largest lottery jackpot in the world.

The Powerball drawing scheduled for 10:59 p.m. Monday night was delayed approximately 10 hours due to one of the 48 participating lotteries needing additional time to process its sales and play data.

As soon as the required pre-draw procedures were securely completed by the one outstanding lottery, the drawing proceeded at 8:57 a.m. Tuesday, according to a news release sent out by the Virginia Lottery.

The winning numbers were 10-33-41-47-56, and the Powerball number was 10.

The jackpot is now $20 million for Wednesday night’s drawing.

Virginia winners in Powerball

Although the jackpot-winning ticket in the historic Powerball drawing was not bought in Virginia, the Commonwealth benefitted from all the excitement.

During the 41 drawings of the jackpot run that began in August and ended with the world-record drawing Tuesday morning, sales of Powerball tickets in Virginia generated an estimated $42.3 million in profit.

By law, all of that profit goes to K-12 public education in the Commonwealth.

In this drawing alone, more than 303,000 Powerball tickets bought in Virginia won prizes ranging from $4 to $100,000. One ticket won $100,000 and three tickets won $50,000 each.

The $100,000 winning ticket was bought at:

Smile Gas, 5201 South Amherst Highway, Madison Heights

The three $50,000 winning tickets were bought at:

Publix, 4660 Monticello Avenue, Williamsburg

7-Eleven, 2712 North Armistead, Hampton

Go-Mart, 950 East Main Street, Wytheville

Powerball tickets may be purchased at any of more than 5,300 Virginia Lottery retailers statewide or online at valottery.com. You can also play Powerball using the Virginia Lottery app.

Powerball drawings are held at 10:59 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays. Tickets can be bought up until 10 p.m. on the evening of the drawing.