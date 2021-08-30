Social media trends businesses should not ignore

Social media trends often don’t last long, but while the trend is still buzzing on the internet, businesses should try to make the most of it to boost up their engagement and sales. Businesses can ride their creatives on a trend; it gets immense attention and can be highly rewarding if done right. Brands often create instant tweets while associating their image to the trend. While it gives a perspective, it also adds character to the brand. This instant reaction to trends is called moment marketing. However, these trends come and go but there are a few trends that are omnipresent and shape the user experience on social media. Let us discuss the social media trends businesses shouldn’t ignore.

Video is king

Most social media content is in video format as they’re highly engaging and fun to create. Video creation on social media has evolved through the years. This also changed the way we interact and share videos on social media. There are multiple forms designed to target different audiences in a variety of ways. A business must understand these video forms that set the trends on social media. Live videos make the company appear accessible and make the audience feel inclusive of the events happening in and around the business. A lot of businesses use product demo videos to boost sales and inform the audience about their product. Short form vertical videos are meant for micro-content. These have high retention rates as they’re shorter in duration. These short videos are meant for mobile consumption.

Most people surf on mobile

Social media is designed in a mobile-friendly manner. The user interface to the design is meant mainly for mobile consumption as the majority of the users use mobile devices to access them. Keeping this in mind the businesses have to create their content with the social media tools at their disposal. These tools will help them create a brand image that leaves a long-lasting effect. The smartphone screen allows us to curate social media video content that sits perfectly with the user interface and behavior. You can use a free online video editor to create a smartphone-friendly video.

Social media ads influence shopping decisions

We are wired every moment with the use of technology, the smartphone has become an extended tool to humanity. These tools have found a way to generate sales with the use of social media targeting. Today, the consumer’s purchase is heavily dependent on the ads that target them. It’s a race of the brands to get attention. Once you have the consumer’s attention, your advertising needs to be strong enough that the consumer clicks on the link along with it. Targeting social media ads is a direct way of influencing shopping decisions. Hiring a social media influencer based on their consumer base is an indirect way to promote sales. These methods are highly effective and often help to create a loyal consumer base.

Consumers prefer chat communication

Consumers like to multitask and wouldn’t want to give the effort of writing an email or having a telephonic conversation for something that would hardly take a few texts. The ease of use with chat communication while being instantly gratified due to the response builds a good relationship with the consumer. Social media platforms must be used to respond to queries and issues faced by the consumer. These chats feel personal and make the consumer feel important. It also builds credibility while saving time and effort for both parties.

People share product or service experiences online

Another popular trend that needs to be paid attention to by businesses is using reviews and feedback by consumers on products and services online. While searching for products and services online a consumer looks through the reviews to make sure that the money they spend will have worthy returns. Similarly, they’re more likely to recommend your brand if you’ve met their requirements. Once they post feedback you must take responsibility as a business to respond to them. It brings accountability and shows that your business cares for the consumer. These reviews and feedback are often in the form of social media posts so you should keep an eye on your social media platforms for tagged posts and mentions.

The growth of niche platforms

Social media platforms that are different have a niche of their own tend to attract new users as they offer high organic reach and engagement as opposed to the mainstream social media platforms. A business must keep an eye out for such trends in the world of the internet to make the most of the opportunity. These platforms provide businesses with the chance to take a fresh creative approach to successfully create a brand image alongside the growth of the platform. If you notice, social media platforms like TikTok and LinkedIn have diverse users that know why they’re logging in to that platform. Once you crack the ‘why’ and provide similar content while promoting your business, it’s an easy win.

Today, a business thrives on the social media environment and day-to-day trends. These long-lasting tricks shall make sure that your brand sails through smoothly in a sea of competitors. You must be aware of the happenings constantly while understanding trends and patterns that are here to stay. Once you tap into creative ways to reach out to the customers with these brilliant tools at your disposal, you can witness your business flourishing and achieving new heights.

Since videos are ruling the internet, you must create videos that can be used across multiple social media platforms to enhance your presence. To create such videos you will need a free online video editor that can easily change the aspect ratio, format, adjust the look and feel according to your requirement. Personalizing your business videos to make them relatable is the best way to hop on these trends and shine through.

Story by Bilal Best Rank-Zone