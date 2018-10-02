Snoop Dogg’s Puff Puff Pass Tour coming to Richmond Coliseum

Drop it like it’s hot! Indigo Road Entertainment presents hip-hop superstar Snoop Dogg and his Puff Puff Pass Tour, Live at Richmond Coliseum on Dec. 6.

The iconic rapper’s “No Limits” performance headlines a loaded show, featuring Uncle Snoop’s Army: Too Short, Bone Thugs N Harmony, Afro Man, The Luniz and Suga Free.

Tickets start at $39 and go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at richmondcoliseum.net, charge by phone at 804-780-4970 or purchase at the sweetFrog Box Office.

“Richmond is in for a special treat.” Indigo Road Entertainment Vice President Dan McCrath said. “He (Snoop) has sold over 23 million albums in the United States and has won the hearts of mainstream America. Everyone loves Snoop!”

Snoop Dogg’s first solo album dropped in 1993 and included “Gin and Juice” which was listed at No. 8 on VH1’s 100 Greatest Songs of Hip Hop.

Since then, Snoop has sold over 35 million albums worldwide. His latest release is the gospel record, “Bible of Love.”

“This concert is going to appeal to a wide variety of music lovers not just because of Snoop Dogg and his iconic reputation but because of the depth of talent in the lineup as well,” McCrath said.

