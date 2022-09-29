Menu
smith mountain lake monitoring path of tropical storm ian
Local

Smith Mountain Lake monitoring path of Tropical Storm Ian

Crystal Graham
Last updated:

smith mountain lakeSmith Mountain Lake warned residents and those with vacation homes there to secure items within the Smith Mountain project boundary in anticipation of heavy rain expected this weekend from Hurricane Ian.

The statement also warned recreational users to be aware of potential debris in the lake as a result of the storm.

They reported they are creating storage at both the Smith Mountain and Leesville reservoirs.

Updates and water levels are available online at https://www.aep.com/Recreation/Hydro

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

