Smith Mountain Lake monitoring path of Tropical Storm Ian
Smith Mountain Lake warned residents and those with vacation homes there to secure items within the Smith Mountain project boundary in anticipation of heavy rain expected this weekend from Hurricane Ian.
The statement also warned recreational users to be aware of potential debris in the lake as a result of the storm.
They reported they are creating storage at both the Smith Mountain and Leesville reservoirs.
Updates and water levels are available online at https://www.aep.com/Recreation/Hydro