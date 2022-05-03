Smart ways to invest in the future of gaming

Like any other lucrative business, the gaming industry is evolving. Some pundits believe that the gaming industry could be worth a whopping $314 billion by 2026. Because of the possibility that the gaming industry would continue to expand, many people are fighting to have a bite on the cake.

One of the best ways to throw your hands into the business and actually find yourself a piece of the cake is to invest in the video gaming industry. In this article, we will not only mention that video gaming is one of the smart ways to invest in the future of gaming but also show how practical the advice is.

The truth about gaming

Many people believe that video gaming in new. That is not true. In fact, video games have been around for over 70 years. It is believed that William Higginbotham, a renowned physicist invented the first video game in 1958.

If that is true, then video games have been around long enough for those interested to invest. Of course, video games are just a part of the larger gaming community that gives entrepreneurs a chance to invest.

Online casinos

Another smart way to invest in the future of gaming is to get into online casinos for real money. Here, you can spend your money on slots, poker, blackjack and roulette. If you’re lucky, you can make profits.

Many casinos also give out lucrative bonuses with some giving welcome offers of up to $1000. Claim these bonuses to lower your bankroll. Gambling aside, you could also invest in gaming stocks, affiliate marketing selling merchandise.

Reasons to Invest in the future of gaming

Already, we have mentioned that the future of gaming is bright. To prove that, the global gaming industry (offline and online) was valued at a whopping $173.7 billion in 2020. It is after looking at the numbers gaming observers projected that the figures would rise to $314 billion by 2026.

Even after Covid-19 ravaged the world, the numbers are still promising. In fact, Sony and Microsoft, reported that their gaming products recorded an all-time high during the pandemic.

Therefore, it is important to learn why it is a prudent thing to invest in the future of the gaming industry. Later, we’ll highlight of the few smart ways to do so.

Rise of eSports

The ever-increasing number of eSports companies is one of the main reasons you should consider investing in the future of gaming. In 2016, over 43 million people watched the League of Legends. The number was a new record.

Two years later, a whopping 103 million viewers enjoyed a Fortnite tournament. In 2019, it was projected that the number of viewers would surpass 450 million by 2025. Although that is yet to happen due to the eruption of Covid-19, the eSports is growing.

The new industry attracts both sports fans and video gamers. Basketball, football, hockey and soccer fans can watch games inspired by these sports. On the other end, video gamers can watch tournaments based on top-tier titles like Call of Duty.

Adoption of mobile gaming

Gone are the days when it was necessary to visit a brick-and-mortar facility to enjoy a game. With the introduction of mobile gaming, many people have opted to use these gadgets to gamble or even enjoy their games conveniently.

In 2021, the mobile gaming industry recorded a revenue of $106 billion, which was 730% more compared to the previous 9 years. Without a doubt, the increasing adoption of mobile gaming is reason enough to convince you to invest in the future of gaming.

Growing gaming economies

Gaming is expanding from traditionally known regions to other areas. In the past, many people believed gaming was only conducive for entrepreneurs from the West. That was wrong!

Today, Southeast Asian countries such as Philippines, Indonesia, Vietnam, Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand, are the new gaming frontiers. These gaming markets have come up with a fresh approach in gaming.

The result is complete diversification of the gaming industry.

So, how can you get yourself a piece of the cake in the lucrative and ever-changing gaming industry? Let’s look at some of the few smart ways to invest in the future of gaming.

Invest in video games

This is not the first time you’ve seen me mention video games. They are the next big thing. Well, video games have been around for a long time but that does not mean you cannot put your money and effort into the sector.

Although the sector has major players such as Take Two Interactive (TTWO), Nintendo (OTCPK: NTDOY) & Activision (ATVI), and Electronic Arts (EA), you can still find a slot. One way is to join hands with these publishers or do something similar to what they are doing.

Do not worry if you do not get returns immediately. It takes time for clients to trust you. Consistence is imperative.

Invest in gaming hardware (indirectly)

Again, be sure that there are industry strongholds. I am talking of companies that supply gaming hardware such as Microsoft (MSFT) and Sony (SNE). It is true that these companies have several gaming products in the market or in the pipeline.

However, by being a part of the process, you would be in the verge of building yourself a strong reputation in the system that has made your competitors thrive.

Other avenues through which you can invest in the future of gaming include high-risk yet high reward companies that are using their all for the future of gaming.

Versus Systems Inc

This company trades in Canada using a VS ticker. It is focused in creating a powerful integrated prize system, which enables punters to win prizes as they enjoy their various games. Just recently, the company sealed an integrated partnership with Devil’s Third Online.

With this kind of integration, it means there is still enough room for subsequent partnerships.

Fantasy 6 Sports Inc

Still, this company trades in Canada as FYS. The company is sided towards augmented reality and VR technology. If this is your thing, then it can be a good opportunity for you to invest in the future of gaming.

Conclusion

There is so much that is enough for everyone wanting to throw his or her lucky into the future of gaming. Companies that are today trading as high stake industry players started low. In fact, some, like Devil’s Third Online had to rebrand before clients accepted them.

If you really want to throw your hands into the gaming industry, the time is now. Do not procrastinate. Take an action today and be among those who reap big when the gaming industry hits a projected high of $314 billion by 2026.

Story by Marko Rinaldi

