Skincare tips from leaders in the aesthetics industry like Dr. Omar Ibrahimi

The dream of flawless, glowing, clear skin is one that many people share. In fact, a study, published in the journal of the American Academy of Dermatology, conducted on over 1000 subjects aged 20 years and older concluded that 73.3% of participants had acne. The prevalence of acne was also seen to be higher in women.

While the basics such as drinking plenty of water, getting sufficient sleep, and a consistent skincare regime helps in achieving your skin goals, these steps are often not enough to achieve your intended result.

With new products constantly hitting the shelves and marketing themselves to target skin insecurities– it can become overwhelming and expensive to keep up with the latest trends in an attempt to find a solution. While the internet does provide a wide variety of information, it is important to seek professional advice and medical assistance for stubborn and serious skin concerns.

Dr. Omar Ibrahimi of the Connecticut Skin Institute is an expert in the field of dermatology and has shared a few simple tips and tricks to aid in your skincare journey.

Do not over complicate your skin care

According to Dr. Ibrahimi, “The best products one can use are a good moisturizer and sunscreen. These will significantly reduce the risk of skin cancer and slow the aging process. Many offices sell overpriced sunscreens, but I honestly think Neutrogena, CeraVe, Cetaphil, and Aveeno make good products for much less. I tell my patients to save their money and go to a local pharmacy.”

Keep makeup brushes clean

To fight infection and clogged pores, it is recommended to wash concealer and foundation brushes after every use– however, a minimum of once a week can suffice. Brushes should also be dried correctly to prevent a breeding ground for bacteria.

A good method to keep makeup brushes clean is by simply washing them with baby shampoo or dish soap. A spritz of rubbing alcohol with a concentration of 70% or 99% isopropyl alcohol will help keep bacteria at bay.

Always wear sunscreen

Many people often feel as if they only need to protect themselves from UV rays on sunny summer days or when visiting the beach. However, this is not true. Sun protection should be worn at all times during the day and should be reapplied every 2 hours, as well as after swimming or excessive sweating.This is particularly important if you have fair skin.

When picking a sunscreen, Dr. Ibrahimi advises that “it’s been well established that UV radiation that is sufficient to cause a sunburn has done DNA damage to our skin cells. This is why you want to check for an SPF 30 or higher. Check that it is broad-spectrum, which means the product protects against both ultraviolet A and B radiation. It is important to check the ingredient list and make sure that the sunscreen you buy contains zinc or titanium dioxide because they physically block ultraviolet radiation. You also want it to contain avobenzone, oxybenzone, or another molecule known to block UVB radiation”

Maintain a healthy lifestyle

A healthy lifestyle automatically results in better-looking skin, as beauty does begin on the inside. Your skin will often reflect if you are not eating correctly or if you live an unhealthy lifestyle. Excessive alcohol consumption and smoking automatically result in the faster aging of your skin. By eating a well-balanced diet and keeping active, you are taking care of your body as a whole- including your skin. While a little indulgence now and then probably won’t do much harm, it is vital that these are offset by an overall healthy lifestyle.

Do not pick at pimples

Whilst it may be tempting to pop a pimple, experts advise against the practice. Popping a pimple might lead to temporary satisfaction but it can leave permanent scarring– often referred to as ice-pick scars or pitting. These scars can result in the skin’s texture being ruined and they can be hard to conceal with makeup. Apart from this, when popping a pimple you are allowing the bacteria to spread (which can result in further breakouts) as well as introducing new bacteria into the wound.

Final thoughts

While it is important to feel comfortable in your own skin, it is equally as vital to take care of and monitor any skin conditions that one may have. By incorporating these steps into your daily life, you will definitely see a difference in your skin’s appearance.

Story by Virginia Sagal

