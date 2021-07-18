Six Virginia craft beverage companies to exhibit at BrewLDN 2021
Five Virginia craft breweries and one cidery will exhibit at BrewLDN 2021 at Printworks in London, from July 29-31.
While these craft beverage companies are unable to travel to exhibit their products due to current travel restrictions in the U.K., the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Office of International Marketing will utilize its trade representative in the U.K. to represent the exhibiting companies.
The U.K. is the second-largest export destination for U.S. craft beer, accounting for more than 10 percent of the total exports.
“In recent years, Virginia craft beverages have seen success in the U.K. market and we are excited to share new brews in addition to established favorites,” said VDACS Commissioner Brad Copenhaver. “Our marketing staff and U.K. trade representative will work to connect these Virginia craft beverage companies with sales partners, trade buyers and industry influencers in this important export destination.”
- Port City Brewing Company, Alexandria, is an award-winning brewery featuring year-round brews and a slate of seasonal and occasional beers.
- Lickinghole Creek Craft Brewery, Goochland, is an award-winning farm brewery creating innovative, premium beers with many ingredients grown on their 305 acres.
- Sly Clyde Ciderworks, Hampton, produces award-winning ciders using only Virginia apples.
- Champion Brewing Company, Charlottesville, began producing IPAs and lagers in 2012 that quickly became a hit in their three-barrel taproom, and the Missile Factory, a 15,000-barrel production facility.
- O’Connor Brewing Company, Norfolk, brews dozens of styles of beer including its flagship El Guapo Agave IPA.
- The Virginia Beer Company, Williamsburg, produces a series of flagship beers and small-batches of barrel-aged beers, hazy India pale ales, barrel-fermented saisons and craft lagers.
BrewLDN is an important industry trade show as it provides a huge platform for the industry’s finest innovations in craft brewing and cider production. Follow BrewLDN on social media using the hashtag #BrewLDN.