Single-lane closure on Rosser Avenue for Waynesboro Marketplace work

Significant road construction is ongoing along the adjacent Rosser Avenue corridor between Lew Dewitt and Tiffany Drive intersections on the Waynesboro Marketplace project.

A single-lane closure for northbound traffic will occur Wednesday and Thursday for entrance work.

Motorists should be alert for signage associated with these construction activities as well as frequent changes in traffic patterns, and alternate routes might be considered if possible.