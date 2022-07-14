Single-game tickets for UVA Football’s final four home games on sale Friday
UVA Football single-game tickets for the Cavaliers’ final four home football games of the 2022 season go on sale to the public Friday.
Those games are Miami (Oct. 29), North Carolina (Nov. 5), Pitt (Nov. 12) and Coastal Carolina (Nov. 19). Kickoff times for those games will be announced by the Atlantic Coast Conference either 12- or 6-days in advance.
In mid-June, tickets for UVA’s first three games of the season went on sale to the public. Those games are Richmond (Sept. 3 at 12:30 p.m.), Old Dominion (Sept. 17 at 2 p.m.) and Louisville (Oct. 8). The Louisville game is Homecomings and its kickoff time will also be announced by the ACC 12- or 6-days in advance.
Ticket prices for UVA home games start at between $16 and $30 depending on the opponent. Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets prior to the start of the season. The Virginia Athletics Ticket Office uses dynamic ticket pricing, so prices can fluctuate as the supply and demand for tickets changes.
Season tickets
Season tickets and three-game mini plans for 2022 Virginia Football home games are also currently on sale. Fans have five different price options from which to choose when purchasing 2022 season tickets. Scott Stadium seating sections are designated Priority ($395), Prime ($360), Hooville ($290 – lower level, closed endzone), Choice ($220) and Value ($129). Season reserved parking options in VAF lots are available for new buyers beginning at $235. UVA faculty, staff and young alumni receive a discounted price point for each of these seating options.
Mini-plans
Mini plans include one ticket from three groups of games. Those are priced between $60 and $165 based on location. Mini plan details are available at this link.
For questions regarding football season tickets contact the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., by phone (800-542-8821),