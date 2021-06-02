Show me the money: Youngkin reports $15.9M in fundraising for gubernatorial bid

Whoever wins the Democratic Party nomination for governor next week is going to have a challenge keeping up in the money race with Republican nominee Glenn Youngkin.

The hedge fund multimillionaire reported Tuesday that his campaign had raised $15.9 million and had $4.3 million in cash on hand as of a May 27 reporting deadline.

Youngkin’s fundraising total is more than any Virginia Republican running for governor has ever raised at this point in the race. The haul included donations from more than 3,400 contributors representing 131 counties and cities in Virginia, plus supporters in 39 other states across America.

“I’m so thankful for everyone – Republicans, Democrats, independents – for investing in our movement to bring a new day to Virginia,” said Youngkin. “Unlike Terry McAuliffe, I’m a political outsider and real business leader. Our campaign has received an outpouring of support from people in Virginia and across the country because they understand the opportunity we have this year to rebuild our Commonwealth, reignite our economy, restore excellence in education, and reestablish our commitment to public safety.”

In March, Glenn and Suzanne Youngkin established Virginia Wins PAC. So far, they have personally contributed more than $400,000 to support Republican candidates and restore and renew conservative leadership in the Commonwealth.

