Shooting in Augusta County: Few details

Published Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, 10:41 am

Augusta County sheriff’s deputies responded to the 500 block of Pine Bluff Road in reference to a shooting into a residence early Thursday morning.

One victim was identified and was treated for a gunshot wound to the leg and is in stable condition.

Investigators with the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office have been actively working this incident and a suspect has been identified but is still at large. More information will be released as it develops.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 and speak with SGT. Steven Cason or call Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017

