Shiba In and Floki Inu crypto canine craze: HUH Token try to tame the market

Shiba Inu and Floki Inu are both meme canine cryptocurrencies that were dismissed by many as simple Dogecoin variants. The last few weeks have demonstrated to the world that this is not the case. They have increased in value by incredible amounts, the initial cause seemed to be from Elon Musk posting a picture of his Dog named Floki (the Shiba Inu puppy). Normally investors would see a massive spike from the influence and then a quick return to the original price or a price somewhere in that region. However, many of the canine coins have held onto a much higher market value than anticipated.

HUH Token is a new cryptocurrency that will be announcing its release date on the 4th of November and is ready to start its climb on the crypto mountain. Hoping to reach the peak alongside big names like TRON and Litecoin, HUH Token hasn’t been shy about stating its goal to become one of the top cryptocurrencies on the market.

The crypto dogs are running rampant

Shiba Inu reached peak prices of $0.00008719 all the way up from $0.00002828 during the previous month. Floki Inu increased up to $0.000307 from $0.00005628 a few days before. These examples can continue to be seen in coins such as Dogelon Mars, Samoyedcoin and Doge Dash.

These cryptocurrencies are all linked by different dog mascots. When one of the dogs are doing well it seems to indicate to investors that the entire canine sector of cryptocurrency may also be on the rise as well, leading to purchases by investors hoping to turn a quick profit from the surge.

This can be concerning for long term investors who have seen this pattern before. Although the price spike hasn’t plummeted back into the ground yet, this doesn’t mean that big investors won’t sell their mass stock of coins when the next big opportunity comes around.

This is a common tactic among investors with large amounts of capital, they inflate the price of a token by buying a large amount of the supply at a low price. Investors see this as a rising currency and all follow along, this is why an investigation into what you are purchasing is necessary. What does the cryptocurrency do? Do you have faith that the currency has enough utility to be useful to the public and therefore encourage people to buy it?

HUH Nation arises

HUH Token has developed a large community called HUH Nation, individuals are referred to as HUH Citizens. This group is committed to making the token a success, we have seen similar groups form before. One of the most famous ones is the SHIBArmy, a tried-and-true group that consistently try to sustain and improve Shiba Inu. HUH Token will likely receive the same benefits by creating an organic community as they started this process early and already have a notable community for a token that is in pre-sale.

HUH Token promotes features such as dual cryptocurrency distribution, a unique referral system, influencers ready to promote HUH Token upon launch, aims to be on several platform exchanges and the crypto aims to be within the top 20 cryptocurrencies. With features like these, investors can begin to understand why the HUH Nation is developing a sturdy group of individuals.

There is power in social media influence and there is power in the people – HUH Token seems to have found a way to combine both of these powers to benefit their investors and maximise value. In theory, this concept could be extremely successful, however, in reality it relies on HUH Token being able to stick to their ambitious roadmap.

Timing is key

At the start of Floki Inu’s and Shiba Inu’s journey, no realistic investor could have ever imagined the heights that both cryptos reached. However, timing is of the essence and getting in early on emerging cryptocurrencies appears to be the key. At this moment we can only speculate how well or not HUH Token will do in future, but if the canine craze was anything to go by, then it is better to take a chance and invest early than to be the one who misses out on unimaginable returns.

Time will tell and investors are now at a point where they can stand by and watch the journey of HUH Token or jump aboard and become a part of the HUH Nation society.

Story by Albert Jerry

