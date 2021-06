Shenandoah Valley SBDC office hours in Rockbridge County

Diane McCarthy from the Shenandoah Valley Small Business Development Center will be at the Lexington-Rockbridge Chamber of Commerce office on Tuesday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

This will be a recurring monthly event that will provide business owners and entrepreneurs and opportunity to learn more about the SBDC resources available to them.

To make an appointment, contact McCarthy via email or call 540.568.3227.