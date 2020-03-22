Shenandoah Valley Art Center looking for COVID-19 local art

Shenandoah Valley Art Center is offering a welcome distraction, in the form of a COVID-19 local art challenge.

The Waynesboro-based arts group is asking for submissions from local artists for two pieces of art work for an upcoming exhibition.

SVAC is looking for two small works (16×20 total, including any framing, or under) from each participating artist:

A piece showing your current feelings about the social distancing, COVID-19, and anything else on your radar. A piece showing your peace: a memory of a better time, a hope for the future, or anything that brings you joy.

The works will be displayed two ways: in a digital exhibit on the SVAC website and physically side by side in a special exhibit at the art center, probably in the summer.

Everyone is welcome to participate in the project, but you must be a member of Shenandoah Valley Art Center to participate in the physical exhibit.

You can join SVAC here.

All media and subjects are welcome. New works only.

