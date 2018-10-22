Shenandoah Valley Art Center features Charlottesville artist in November

Twitter Facebook Google+ WhatsApp LinkedIn Pinterest Email

The Shenandoah Valley Art Center, during the month of November, is exhibiting in the Cabell/Arehart Gallery the photographs of Charlottesville native, Steve Ashby.

An opening will be held Saturday, November 3, 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. and the public is encouraged to come and meet the artist.

In the Members’ Galleries, the theme is Purple. All participants exhibit the medium and artwork of their choosing. SVAC is proud that it is a community-based organization that showcases and supports its talented members with this exhibition.

Check out the SVAC sponsored classes for the month of November! For the young artist, the ever popular Saturday Art for Kids is designed as a program that expands upon art offered in school or as an art experience for the home schooled. The classes are taught by artists who are amazing with kids. All supplies and snacks are included for children ages 6 – 10.

Due to heavy demand, children must be registered on the SVAC website or by calling 949-7662. (November 3, 10, 17, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., $15 per class) No class will be held November 24 due to the holiday.

Open studio opportunities in the Virginia Ross Education Studio are available to printmakers and ceramic artists. Access to top of the line clay and printmaking equipment and space to work will be furnished for $60 per quarter. Apply on line at www.SVACart.com.

The art center is a retail alliance partner with the Artisan Center of Virginia and ACV Trail Site. In the SVAC Gift Shop you can find the perfect creative gift in fiber, jewelry, wood, glass, pottery, and more by juried artisans from Virginia and SVAC member artists.

The Shenandoah Valley Art Center is located in downtown Waynesboro at 122 S. Wayne Avenue. Galleries are open to the public 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. The gallery was voted one of the Best Virginia Galleries in the Shenandoah Valley for 2018 by “Virginia Living” readers. Come join the center, a home for artists, exhibitions, research, workshops and classes for developing or refining techniques. Family, individual, and student memberships are available! For more information, call (540) 949-7662 or visit www.svacart.com.

Related

News From Around the Web

Shop Google

Comment