Shenandoah Valley Art Center features 40UNDER40 in March

The Shenandoah Valley Art Center, during the month of March, is exhibiting in the Cabell/Arehart Gallery the sixth annual 40UNDER40 exhibit featuring 40 works from Virginia artists age 40 and under.

This work blurs contemporary methods with traditional presentation and subject. The 2019 exhibiting artists are: Margaret Beebe, Brooke Burnett, Allison Church, Brynne Deakins-Hull, Leanne Fortney, Alexander Gray, Erin Harrigan, Pat Jarrett, Kate Knizner, Alexa Luna, Ramona Martinez, Jessica Martinkosky, Afton Meeteer, Jillian Sanders, John Scott, Jessie Y Shelburne, Paige Speight, and Spencer Yancey.

Refreshments will be served and a short curator talk will be around 5:40. We hope you can join us and meet the artists on March 2, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m.

In the Members’ Gallery, the theme Orange will be interpreted by SVAC members through a variety of media and creative ideas. Works from Waynesboro public school students will be featured in the Hallway Gallery for the month of March as part of the national Youth Art Month initiative, promoting art and art education for kids.

Exhibiting artwork in a professional gallery is an important experience for the exposure of young artists to the world of art. A special opening reception for the students, their families, and teachers will be held for the public to meet the artists on March 7, 5:00 – 6:00 p.m.

Join us for Art Trivia Night, SVAC’s second round of fundraising trivia! Back by popular demand, Annie Layne will be your emcee. Subjects have been expanded, rules have been tightened, and we may have even used a fact checker!

Art Trivia Night will be held at Stella, Bella, and Lucy’s on March 9 from 7:00 – 9:00 p.m. Snacks and beverages will be served! Individual tickets are available or gather your trivia group and purchase an entire table!

Check out the newest program: Wednesdays at SVAC. Join us at noon for a brown bag lunch and art demo video preview. This is an informal no cost gathering for artists and art lovers. You bring a lunch at noon (or snack) and we will be showing a preview of a demonstration video. The subject and medium will change each week, and the entire video will also play again on Saturday afternoon.

Videos will be available for check-out in our lending library. Get to know new media and connect with artists in your community!

Check out the SVAC sponsored classes for the month of March! Night Scenes in Watercolor taught by Peg Sheridan on Wednesday, March 13, 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ($80) Learn to paint mysterious, moody, wonderful paintings of the evening or night in watercolor. Study how to plan a night painting, and how to mix rich dark colors. Practice techniques for painting sunsets, stars, moonlight, lights, and shadows at night. Peg will show you how, through demonstrations, step-by-step color worksheets, and individual help. The class has been designed to meet the needs of beginning and advanced watercolor painters.

For the young artist, the ever-popular Saturday Art for Kids is designed as a program that expands upon art offered in school or as an art experience for the home schooled. The classes are taught by artists who are amazing with kids. All supplies and snacks are included for children ages 6 – 10. Due to heavy demand, children must be registered on the SVAC website or by calling 949-7662. (March 2, 9, 16, 23, & 30, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., $15 per class)

Open studio opportunities in the Virginia Ross Education Studio are available to printmakers and ceramic artists. Access to top of the line clay and printmaking equipment and space to work will be furnished for $60 per quarter. Apply on line at www.SVACart.com.

The art center is a retail alliance partner with the Artisan Center of Virginia and an ACV Trail Site. In the SVAC Gift Shop you can find the perfect creative gift in fiber, jewelry, wood, glass, pottery, and more by juried artisans from Virginia and SVAC member artists.

The Shenandoah Valley Art Center is located in downtown Waynesboro at 122 S. Wayne Avenue. Galleries are open to the public 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. For more information, call (540) 949-7662 or visit www.svacart.com.

