Shenandoah University hosts eighth annual Entrepreneurship Week

Published Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, 1:55 pm

shenandoah universityShenandoah University’s Harry F. Byrd, Jr. School of Business and its Institute for Entrepreneurship will host the eighth annual Entrepreneurship Week Nov. 12-15. The event will feature several guest speakers, a student entrepreneurship showcase and the announcement of the 2018 Entrepreneur of the Year.

All events are free and open to the public and will take place in Halpin-Harrison Hall on Shenandoah University’s main campus (1460 University Drive, Winchester).

  • On Monday, Nov. 12, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., a Student Entrepreneurship Showcase will feature student entrepreneurs presenting their business ideas and seeking feedback from participants in the first-floor foyer.
  • On Tuesday, Nov. 13, at 5 p.m., Skylar Johnson, founder of Sew Fly Sky, will discuss her business adventures as a young fashion designer. The 11-year-old Prince William County resident has her own brand and has outfitted local celebrities with her often-retro styles. This event will be held in Room 222.
  • On Wednesday, Nov. 14, at 9 a.m. and 10 a.m., Bonnie Bell, founder of B&B’s Health Boutique, will present back-to-back presentations in Stimpson Auditorium. Bell created her business from the ground up and will talk about how she uses a social enterprise business model to offer a range of products for women who have breast cancer or have undergone breast removal surgery, including but not limited to bras, wigs, hats, headscarves, homemade natural soap, natural shampoo and conditioner and mastectomy products.
  • On Thursday, Nov. 15, at 5:30 p.m., Harry F. Byrd, Jr. School of Business’s 2018 Entrepreneur of the Year Gat Caperton, CEO of Gat Creek, will speak about his experiences in the “handmade in the U.S.A.” furniture industry, along with his other business ventures.

For more information about Entrepreneurship Week, contact Kerri Mariano at 540-665-4572 or kmariano@su.edu.

Entrepreneurship Week, held each November in tandem with Kauffman’s Global Entrepreneurship Week, provides an annual forum where entrepreneurial skills and thinking are encouraged, shaped and supported by practical application. Shenandoah University’s Institute for Entrepreneurship seeks to make a positive impact on the next generation of business leaders and supports the Byrd School’s vision to become recognized as a provider of individualized business education driven by entrepreneurial thinking, global understanding and ethical practice.

 

