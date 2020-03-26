Shenandoah National Park modifying operations: COVID-19 response

Shenandoah National Park is announcing additional modifications to operations to support federal, state, and local efforts to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The following trails will be closed:

The Old Rag and Whiteoak Canyon-Cedar Run circuit hikes are closed in response to an increased risk to visitors and staff due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). These are two of the most popular hikes in the park, and they have recently become overwhelmed with visitors. Visitors have been unable to practice the social distancing guidelines set forth by the CDC because of the multiple congestion points along the trails at rock scrambles, waterfall viewpoints and the summit of Old Rag. The park also cannot assure that visitors are able to meet the CDC’s hand sanitation guidance in these remote locations.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office has closed Nethers Road (Route 600) and Weakley Hollow Road (Route 600) leading to the trailheads for these hikes at the park boundary. These road closures will remain in effect indefinitely.

Outdoor spaces at Shenandoah National Park remain accessible to the public in accordance with the latest federal, state, and local health guidance, in addition to entry fees being waived for visitors.

The NPS encourages people who choose to visit Shenandoah National Park during this pandemic to adhere to guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state and local public health authorities to protect visitors and employees.

As services are limited, the NPS urges visitors to continue to practice Leave No Trace principles, including pack-in and pack-out, to keep outdoor spaces safe and healthy.

Updates about NPS operations will be posted on www.nps.gov/coronavirus.

Check with individual parks for specific details about park operations.

