Shenandoah National Park launches two channels for text alerts 

Shenandoah National Park now has a new option for visitors to get information through a text alert system. Subscribers will be able to track campground site availability, Skyline Drive status and other important safety alerts.

“We hope this new system will provide valuable information to the public for planning their visits to Shenandoah,” said Pat Kenney, Park Superintendent.

Subscribers will get emergency notifications and significant event texts. These alerts will include hazardous situations, road closures on Skyline Drive, wildland fires and other significant incidents that may affect visitors’ time in Shenandoah National Park.

To subscribe, text SHENALERTS to 888777.

A separate information channel has been established that allows subscribers to track campground availability. On weekends, subscribers will receive an early afternoon text about the number of available campsites at each campground. An additional text will be sent when each campground fills.

To subscribe, text SHENCAMP to 888777.

Subscribers may opt in and out at any time. No subscriber information is retained, and text content will be specific to the channel they choose.