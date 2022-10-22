Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
shenandoah national park launches two channels for text alerts
Culture

Shenandoah National Park launches two channels for text alerts 

Crystal Graham
Last updated:
Shenandoah National Park
(© Vladimir Grablev – stock.adobe.com)

Shenandoah National Park now has a new option for visitors to get information through a text alert system. Subscribers will be able to track campground site availability, Skyline Drive status and other important safety alerts.

“We hope this new system will provide valuable information to the public for planning their visits to Shenandoah,” said Pat Kenney, Park Superintendent.

Subscribers will get emergency notifications and significant event texts. These alerts will include hazardous situations, road closures on Skyline Drive, wildland fires and other significant incidents that may affect visitors’ time in Shenandoah National Park.

To subscribe, text SHENALERTS to 888777.

A separate information channel has been established that allows subscribers to track campground availability. On weekends, subscribers will receive an early afternoon text about the number of available campsites at each campground. An additional text will be sent when each campground fills.

To subscribe, text SHENCAMP to 888777.

Subscribers may opt in and out at any time. No subscriber information is retained, and text content will be specific to the channel they choose.

 

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

fitness workout

New state program encourages school personnel to get fit, set good example for students
Crystal Graham
Charlottesville

Charlottesville: Free mulch available now from local trees
Crystal Graham

In honor of America Recycles Day, celebrated on Nov. 15, the Rivanna Solid Waste Authority is offering free mulch to customers.

Arts Council of the Valley

ACV Artist Member Exhibition opens Nov. 4 at Smith House Galleries
Crystal Graham

Arts Council of the Valley will open its 7th annual Artist Member Exhibition at Smith House Galleries with a Nov. 4 reception during First Fridays of the Valley.

football
,

ESPN writer grades first-year CFB coaches: The report cards for Tech’s Pry, UVA’s Elliott
Chris Graham
halloween movie

Augusta County Library to show cult classic Halloween film
Crystal Graham
nba

‘Hoos in the NBA: Busy Friday night for UVA alums in the Association
Chris Graham
Bitcoin trading

Bitcoin is Added to Guinness World Record – Here’s Why!
Bitcoin Billy