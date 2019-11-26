Shenandoah County: Woodstock Tower Road open to traffic

Published Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, 2:48 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Route 758 (Woodstock Tower Road) in Shenandoah County reopened Monday. A portion of the road just east of the town of Woodstock had been closed since March due to a slope failure. Contractors have completed repairs and reopened the road this morning.

Route 758 is a winding, unpaved road that crosses Massanutten Mountain between Fort Valley and the town of Woodstock. The road travels through the George Washington National Forest.

Contractors stabilized the slope beneath the roadway using specialized materials including a foam-grout product, shotcrete and more than 100 soil nails. The entire project involved about 90 feet of the mountain slope area, including approximately 20 feet of road surface.

Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at http://www.511Virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at https://my.vdot.virginia.gov/. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at http://www.VirginiaDOT.org.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.

Related

Comments