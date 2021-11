Several children injured in school bus accident involving train in Rockingham County

At 3:30 p.m. Virginia State Police responded to a crash involving a school bus and a train at the intersection of Route 340 and Route 649 in Rockingham County.

Several children on the school bus suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to Sentara RMH for treatment.

The crash remains under investigation.

