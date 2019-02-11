Seven trailblazers named 2019 Strong Men & Women in Virginia History

Dominion Energy and the Library of Virginia celebrated the achievements of seven African-American leaders during the seventh annual Strong Men & Women in Virginia History awards program held Thursday, Feb. 7, at the Richmond Marriott.

The program honors prominent African Americans past and present who have made noteworthy and admirable contributions to the commonwealth, the nation and their professions.

“These honorees have persevered through struggles and challenges to become members of the armed forces, authors, community leaders, educators, judges and politicians,” said Bill Murray, senior vice president – Corporate Affairs & Communications, Dominion Energy. “They are a strong example for people who wish to serve their communities, and we are pleased to recognize them for their leadership and accomplishments.”

“The Library of Virginia is delighted to partner with Dominion Energy again in 2019 to make the Strong Men & Women in Virginia History program possible,” said Librarian of Virginia Sandra G. Treadway. “The life stories and accomplishments of the men and women honored this year are powerful and inspirational, and it is wonderful to have this opportunity to share their contributions with a wide audience.”

This year’s honorees are:

– Kwame Alexander Writer and Youth Advocate, Fairfax County – Lawrence A. Davies Minister and Civic Leader, Fredericksburg – Fannie W. Fitzgerald* Educator & Elementary School Supervisor, Prince William County – Deanna Reed Mayor and Mentor, Harrisonburg – William T. Stone* Judge and Civic Leader, Williamsburg – Gladys B. West Mathematician and Educator, King George County – Andrew J. White Sr. Minister and Community Activist, Petersburg *Posthumous honor

Four high school student essay winners were also recognized during the ceremony. Each wrote essays, selected from over 200 entries, about what equality means to them.

The winners of the 2019 Strong Men & Women in Virginia History student essay competition are:

– Erika Garcia Washington-Lee High School, Arlington – Katherine Stenner Clover Hill High School, Chesterfield – Loren Vermillion Gate City High School, Gate City – William Lee Williams Granby High School, Norfolk

Each student will receive an Apple MacBook Air laptop and $1,000 for their school.

