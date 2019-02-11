Seven trailblazers named 2019 Strong Men & Women in Virginia History

Published Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, 9:02 pm

virginia logoDominion Energy and the Library of Virginia celebrated the achievements of seven African-American leaders during the seventh annual Strong Men & Women in Virginia History awards program held Thursday, Feb. 7, at the Richmond Marriott.

The program honors prominent African Americans past and present who have made noteworthy and admirable contributions to the commonwealth, the nation and their professions.

“These honorees have persevered through struggles and challenges to become members of the armed forces, authors, community leaders, educators, judges and politicians,” said Bill Murray, senior vice president – Corporate Affairs & Communications, Dominion Energy. “They are a strong example for people who wish to serve their communities, and we are pleased to recognize them for their leadership and accomplishments.”

“The Library of Virginia is delighted to partner with Dominion Energy again in 2019 to make the Strong Men & Women in Virginia History program possible,” said Librarian of Virginia Sandra G. Treadway. “The life stories and accomplishments of the men and women honored this year are powerful and inspirational, and it is wonderful to have this opportunity to share their contributions with a wide audience.”

This year’s honorees are:

Kwame AlexanderWriter and Youth Advocate, Fairfax County
Lawrence A. DaviesMinister and Civic Leader, Fredericksburg
Fannie W. Fitzgerald*Educator & Elementary School Supervisor, Prince William County
Deanna ReedMayor and Mentor, Harrisonburg
William T. Stone*Judge and Civic Leader, Williamsburg
Gladys B. WestMathematician and Educator, King George County
Andrew J. White Sr.Minister and Community Activist, Petersburg
*Posthumous honor

Four high school student essay winners were also recognized during the ceremony. Each wrote essays, selected from over 200 entries, about what equality means to them.

The winners of the 2019 Strong Men & Women in Virginia History student essay competition are:

Erika GarciaWashington-Lee High School, Arlington
Katherine StennerClover Hill High School, Chesterfield
Loren VermillionGate City High School, Gate City
William Lee WilliamsGranby High School, Norfolk

Each student will receive an Apple MacBook Air laptop and $1,000 for their school.

