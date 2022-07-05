Seven new battlefield parks coming to the Shenandoah Valley
The Shenandoah Valley will soon have seven new battlefield parks with more than 1,700 acres of land opened to the public thanks to the Virginia General Assembly.
As part of the Commonwealth’s biennial budget, the Shenandoah Valley Battlefields National Historic District will receive a $4.75 million appropriation in the state budget over the next two years to effectively promote heritage tourism, increase public access to preserved lands, and improve the visitor experience at already preserved battlefield sites throughout the Shenandoah Valley.
The funds will be used by the SVBF to develop seven new battlefield parks, totaling 1,731 acres, across four counties (Frederick, Shenandoah, Rockingham, and Highland) as part of the SVBF’s Shenandoah Valley Tourism Infrastructure Plan.
They will fund improvements that will include highway signage, parking facilities, trailheads, restroom facilities, trails, interpretive signage, environmental protections, fencing, the completion of the Shenandoah Valley Civil War Museum, and the creation of the New Market history and education center.
“This appropriation is a seminal moment for the National Historic District and the Battlefields Foundation,” said Keven Walker, CEO of the SVB, the management entity for the National Historic District. “It is an unprecedented and unparalleled investment in battlefield parks and battlefield tourism, one that will benefit the citizens of Virginia for decades to come.”
Battlefields parks included in the SVBF’s work will include Second Winchester, Fisher’s Hill, Tom’s Brook, New Market, Cross Keys, Port Republic, and McDowell. Other battlefields that will benefit from new visitor services include Third Winchester, Cedar Creek, and Piedmont.
Battlefields and historic preservation are proven economic drivers for the region, and Virginia communities that have embraced battlefield preservation have seen enormous economic benefits.
An independent study conducted by the National Park Service found that the Shenandoah Valley Battlefields National Historic District generates $291.3 million in annual economic impact through tourism and supports 3,930 jobs.
“Virginia has reaffirmed its commitment to sharing its history with the world,” Walker said. “This funding will ensure a bright future for the Shenandoah Valley through heritage tourism. People don’t realize what a major tourism is, bringing millions of dollars and hundreds of jobs to our region.”
Based on the current economic impact of the National Historic district, this budget amendment is expected to generate a more than 600 to 1 return over 10 years.