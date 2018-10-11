Senate passes Morgan Griffith hydropower legislation

The U.S. Senate passed a bill authored by Ninth District Congressman Morgan Griffith, the Promoting Closed-Loop Pumped Storage Hydropower Act, on Wednesday.

The Promoting Closed-Loop Pumped Storage Hydropower Act was included as part of the America’s Water Infrastructure Act of 2018, a product of bicameral agreement between the House and the Senate. Today’s Senate vote follows House passage of the America’s Water Infrastructure Act of 2018 on September 13. The bill now goes to President Trump for his signature.

“Closed-loop pumped storage hydropower is a source of renewable energy that can be harnessed with infrastructure, including abandoned mines,” Griffith said. “These projects could bring jobs and energy to Southwest Virginia, but current regulatory policy imposes a great burden. I introduced legislation to streamline the licensing process, and I am glad to see the Senate pass my common sense regulatory improvements today as part of a water infrastructure bill.”

