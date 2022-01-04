Search intensifies for woman missing in Shenandoah National Park

Shenandoah National Park Services is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 33-year-old woman that’s been missing since Christmas Eve.

Britney Pulley was last seen hiking north on the Appalachian Trail from McCormick Gap on Dec. 24. She was last seen wearing a black coat, navy beanie, and black gloves.

Park Services say she may also be equipped with a blue/gray Ozark one person tent, a green Teton 651 backpack, and a WACOOL hydration pack.

If you have any information on Pulley’s whereabouts, contact Shenandoah National Park at 540-999-3422 or email SHEN_Communications@NPS.gov.

