Search committee for vice president for student affairs at Virginia Tech announced
Virginia Tech has formed a search committee for a new vice president for student affairs. The position provides leadership and oversight to a variety of departments within Student Affairs, including the Cook Counseling Center, Dining Services, Fraternity and Sorority Life, Housing and Residence Life, and Schiffert Health Center.
The new vice president will replace Patty Perillo, who announced her departure from Virginia Tech earlier this fall to take a position at the University of Maryland.
Guru Ghosh, vice president for outreach and international affairs, will chair the search committee. Members of the committee are:
- Hani Awni, president, Graduate Student Assembly (GSA)
- Laura Belmonte, dean, College of Liberal Arts and Human Sciences
- Chris Flynn, executive director for mental health initiatives, Cook Counseling Center
- Jon Fritsch, assistant co-director of health education, Hokie Wellness
- Hikmet Gursoy, director of information technology, Student Affairs
- Monika Gibson, assistant dean and director of student services, Graduate School
- Dannette Gomez-Beane, director of recruitment and operations, Undergraduate Admissions
- Kendall Pete, assistant director, Peddrew-Yates Area | Housing and Residence Life
- Rachel Holloway, vice provost, Undergraduate Academic Affairs
- Travis Hundley, director for budget operations, Office of Budget and Financial Planning
- Veronica Montes, coordinator, Intercultural Engagement Center
- Katie Mallory, executive officer, Military Affairs
- Laura Pontier, assistant director, Dining Operations
- Menah Pratt-Clarke, vice president for diversity, inclusion, and strategic affairs, Office of Inclusion and Diversity
- Tracy Rutherford, department head, Agricultural, Leadership, and Community Education
- Adil Sageer, president, Student Government Association (SGA)
- Pablo Tarazaga, associate professor, Mechanical Engineering
- Serena Young, reservation coordinator, Student Engagement and Campus Life
Virginia Tech has engaged the Spelman & Johnson Group (SJG) to assist with this search and welcomes nominations for the position though the Spelman & Johnson Group’s dedicated website for this search.
For confidential inquiries or nominations, please contact Mark Hall, vice president at SJG at mah@spelmanandjohnson.com. Applicants needing reasonable accommodation to participate in the application process should contact Spelman Johnson at (413) 529-2895.
Once developed, a more detailed position description and further information about applying will be made available through the “Senior Administrator Search Information” page on the Office of the Executive Vice President and Provost website.