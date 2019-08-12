Search committee for Fralin Life Sciences Institute director announced

Stefan Duma, executive director of Virginia Tech’s Institute for Critical Technology and Applied Science, will chair the search committee. Search committee members are as follows:

Lynn Byrd, human resources project manager in the Office of the Vice President for Research and Innovation, and Kim Borkowski, administrative assistant to the director in the Fralin Life Sciences Institute, will serve as search committee staff.

Confidential inquiries, nominations, and application materials should be directed to Korn Ferry, the firm retained by the university to assist in this search via email (vt-fralin@kornferry.com). Nominations may also be sent via campus mail to 4101 North End Center, 300 N. Turner Street (0921).

Position description, application process, and search updates will be available on the Office of the Vice President for Research and Innovation (www.research.vt.edu) website.