Search committee for Fralin Life Sciences Institute director announced
Virginia Tech has announced the formation of a search committee to select the next executive director of the Fralin Life Sciences Institute.
Stefan Duma, executive director of Virginia Tech’s Institute for Critical Technology and Applied Science, will chair the search committee. Search committee members are as follows:
- Daniela Cimini – professor, Biological Sciences, College of Science.
- Tom Dingus – director, Virginia Tech Transportation Institute.
- Mike Fox – professor, Fralin Biomedical Research Institute.
- Glenda Gillaspy – professor and department head, Biochemistry, College of Agriculture and Life Sciences.
- Alan Grant – dean, College of Agriculture and Life Sciences.
- Bill Hopkins – professor and director, Global Change Center, Fish and Wildlife Conservation, College of Natural Resources and Environment.
- Margie Lee – professor and department head, Biomedical Sciences and Pathobiology, Virginia-
Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine.
- X. J. Meng – university distinguished professor, Biomedical Sciences and Pathobiology, Virginia-
Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine.
- T. M. Murali – professor, Computer Science, College of Engineering.
- Dwayne Pinkney – senior vice president for operations and administration.
- Amy Pruden-Bagchi – W. Thomas Rice professor, Civil and Environmental Engineering, College of Engineering.
- Janet Webster – associate director for operations, Fralin Life Sciences Institute.
Lynn Byrd, human resources project manager in the Office of the Vice President for Research and Innovation, and Kim Borkowski, administrative assistant to the director in the Fralin Life Sciences Institute, will serve as search committee staff.
Confidential inquiries, nominations, and application materials should be directed to Korn Ferry, the firm retained by the university to assist in this search via email (vt-fralin@kornferry.com). Nominations may also be sent via campus mail to 4101 North End Center, 300 N. Turner Street (0921).
Position description, application process, and search updates will be available on the Office of the Vice President for Research and Innovation (www.research.vt.edu) website.
Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable runTeam of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.
The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.