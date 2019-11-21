SDDA names Greg Beam as new executive director

Published Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, 2:58 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The Staunton Downtown Development Association has named Greg Beam its new executive director effective Dec. 9.

Beam, a Staunton native, has been a longtime supporter of Downtown Staunton through his service to the SDDA, his involvement in downtown activities and initiatives and his business, Step22.

“It is truly an honor to have been selected to serve as the next executive director of the SDDA, one of the most successful Main Street communities in America. I am looking forward to working the SDDA Board of Directors, stakeholders, community members and City of Staunton officials as together we guide our beautiful and historic downtown through its next phase of growth,” Beam said.

Most recently, Beam served as director of marketing and development for the Valley Mission, where he coordinated their volunteer program, managed a comprehensive donor program, wrote grants and coordinated organizational marketing and fundraising events.

Beam is very active in supporting the local dramatic arts as a director of performances and serves on several community theater boards including Ampersand Arts, ShenanArts and Oak Grove Theater.

He has been a guest director for the Mary Baldwin University theater program.

Beam has a wealth of volunteer and nonprofit experience and served on the SDDA Promotions Committee and the SDDA Board for eight years, serving also as board president. Since 2016, Beam has coordinated and designed the Santa float for the annual Christmas Parade in partnership with ShenanArts.

“I am thrilled to work with Greg as our next executive director. He has a passion and vision for Staunton and is the right person to lead the SDDA in the coming years,” SDDA Board President Anna Schoenduby said.

Related

Comments