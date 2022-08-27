Schmitt launches first Double-A homer in Richmond defeat
The Richmond Flying Squirrels had the potential tying run at the plate in the top of the ninth, but fell short in their comeback effort in a 4-2 loss against the Akron RubberDucks Friday night at Canal Park.
The Flying Squirrels (56-61, 16-32) have dropped each of their last three games against the RubberDucks (68-50, 27-21) on the road trip.
Jhonkensy Noel pushed Akron ahead to a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first with an RBI double.
Carter Aldrete tied the game at 1-1 with a ground-rule double that scored Armani Smith from second base in the second inning.
Facing Akron starter Jaime Arias in the second inning, Casey Schmitt belted a solo home run to left field and gave Richmond a 2-1 lead. It was Schmitt’s first home run at Double-A and his 18th overall this season.
Raynel Delgado smacked a two-RBI double in the fourth inning off Richmond starter Matt Frisbee (Loss, 5-9) to give Akron a 3-2 advantage.
In the sixth inning, Delgado brought home a run with a triple to pad the RubberDucks lead to 4-2.
In his Double-A debut, left-handed pitcher John Gavin tossed 1.1 scoreless innings with two walks and two strikeouts. He entered the game in the sixth with two outs and stranded a runner at third base.
Jordan Jones (Win, 2-0) pitched two scoreless frames with one hit allowed and two strikeouts.
Richmond started the ninth inning with back-to-back baserunners, including the tying run at first, but a double play and a strikeout by Akron reliever Cade Smith (Save, 5) stopped the rally.
The series continues Sartuday night. Right-hander Landen Roupp (0-1, 9.00) will start for Richmond, opposed by Akron right-hander Gavin Williams (2-3, 2.16). First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Canal Park in Akron.
After this week's road series, the Flying Squirrels return to The Diamond for a six-game series against the Harrisburg Senators, Double-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, from August 30-September 4.
