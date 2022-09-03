Schmitt drives in three runs in three-hit day in Squirrels’ win
Starting pitcher Landen Roupp fired a career-high 10 strikeouts and pushed the Richmond Flying Squirrels to a 4-2 win over the Harrisburg Senators Friday night at The Diamond.
The 10 strikeouts from Roupp (Win, 2-1) marked the ninth time this season a Richmond starter posted 10-or-more strikeouts in a game.
Roupp held the Senators (48-75, 18-36) to two runs and four hits in his third Double-A start. He has collected 23 total strikeouts with Richmond (59-64, 19-35).
Richmond soared to a 3-0 lead in the first inning off a two-run double from Casey Schmitt and an RBI single from Brandon Martorano.
Harrisburg closed the score to 3-2 off a two-run homer from Wilson Garcia in the top of the sixth. Roupp answered with back-to-back strikeouts to end the inning and struck out seven-of-his-last-nine batters faced.
Will Wilson drew a walk with one out in the bottom of the sixth and Schmitt brought him home with a double to give the Flying Squirrels a 4-2 lead. Schmitt has collected seven RBIs over the last two games with five hits, including four extra-base hits.
Reliever Clay Helvey pitched two scoreless innings with three strikeouts. Nick Avila (Save, 1) worked around a one-out single in the ninth inning with a groundout and a flyout to secure the victory.
Harrisburg starter Ronald Herrera (Loss, 4-9) allowed four runs off seven hits and struck out five batters over 5.2 innings.
On Saturday, fans can celebrate country music on FOX Monarch Night. Players will don specialty jerseys up for auction. Enjoy fireworks up close and inside the fences following the game presented By FOX Richmond & YMCA. Gates will open at 5 p.m. with first pitch scheduled for 6:05 p.m.
Left-hander Kyle Harrison (4-2, 2.96) will take the mound for Richmond opposed by Harrisburg right-hander Jake Irvin (0-4, 4.83).
Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-3866 or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.
The Flying Squirrels will host their first playoff game since 2014 on Thursday, September 22 at The Diamond. Tickets for all potential playoff games in Richmond are on sale now at SquirrelsBaseball.com.