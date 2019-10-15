Schedule for 155th anniversary commemoration of the Battle of Cedar Creek

The National Park Service and park partners at Cedar Creek and Belle Grove National Historical Park announce the release of the schedule of events for the 155th anniversary of the Battle of Cedar Creek.

Anniversary events will take place from Oct. 18-20 and include a wide variety of activities for community members of all ages. The schedule can be found on the park’s website at www.nps.gov/cebe.

The Cedar Creek Battlefield Foundation and Belle Grove, Inc. are hosting a variety of activities on their ticketed grounds to include living history demonstrations, lectures by prominent Civil War historians, tours of the Belle Grove Manor House, and reenactments of the cavalry battle at Tom’s Brook and the Battle of Cedar Creek on Saturday, October 19 and a reenactment of the Second Kernstown on Sunday, October 20. The spectator parking and entrance gate will be on Route 11 just south of Middletown, VA.

National Park Service Programs

Battle of Cedar Creek in a Box (October 18, 11:30 a.m., October 19, 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. and October 20, 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.) A 30 minute overview program on the Battle of Cedar Creek and its impact. This interactive program uses various props and the surrounding landscape features to “create” and explain the battle by literally placing visitors “in the middle of the battlefield.” Meet on the front lawn of Belle Grove (336 Belle Grove Road, Middletown, VA).

Battle of Cedar Creek Tour (October 18, 1:00-3:00 p.m.) Join a park ranger for a 2 hour tour of the battle. This car-caravan tour (visitors follow the ranger’s vehicle), will cover the Battle of Cedar Creek in a chronological fashion. Meet at the Hupp’s Hill Civil War Park (NPS Visitor Contact Station, 7712 Main Street, Middletown, VA).

History at Sunset— Tommy, Charlie, and the Kidd: General Wesley Merritt’s Cavalry at Cedar Creek (October 18, 4:00-6:00 p.m.) By 1864, the Union cavalry was superior to the Confederate cavalry for several reasons: better horses, more firepower, and aggressive, enthusiastic leadership. Cavalry division commander Gen. Wesley Merritt and his three brigade commanders were well-trained, experienced leaders who expected to win every combat action. Join Ranger Rick Ashbacker to follow Merritt’s division from the Union right flank all the way to its counterattack position on the Union left flank during the battle of Cedar Creek. Meet at the National Park Service Visitor Contact Station (7712 Main Street, Middletown, VA).

Battle of Cedar Creek, In-Depth (October 19, 9:00-12:00 p.m.) This in-depth ranger led tour will examine the Battle of Cedar Creek, the climatic struggle of the 1864 Shenandoah Valley Campaign. The program will be conducted using a car caravan tour (follow the ranger’s vehicle) for this chronological tour across the Cedar Creek battlefield. Some walking involved.

Signal Knob Interpretive Hike (October 19, 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.) Hike at your own pace and join a National Park Service ranger at the top of Signal Knob to see the expansive Shenandoah Valley landscape and learn the significance of the mountain during the Civil War and its role in the Battle of Cedar Creek. For directions, see: www.nps.gov/cebe/hike-through-history-signal-knob-interpretive-hike.htm.

10th Virginia Living History (October 19, 10:00 a.m., 1:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m., October 20, 10:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.) Living historians portray common Confederate soldiers in camp and drill. Meet on the front lawn of Belle Grove (336 Belle Grove Road, Middletown, VA).

“Battling in the Streets” Middletown and the Battle of Cedar Creek (October 19, 5:00 -7:00 p.m.) Middletown constantly found itself in the middle of war. At no time was this truer than on October 19, 1864 during the Battle of Cedar Creek when fighting raged through the town’s streets both during the morning Confederate assault and the afternoon Union counterattack. The evening will conclude with, first in helping with the lighting of the town’s luminaries, followed by making the short walk to the St. Thomas Episcopal Church, a facility used as a hospital after the battle. Join Ranger Jeff Driscoll as he explores this critical, but often overlooked action. Meet at the NPS Visitor Contact Station (7712 Main Street, Middletown, VA).

War Comes to the Shenandoah Valley (October 20, 9:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.) This 45 minute program examines the many impacts of the war on the Valley. Meet at the Hupp’s Hill Civil War Park (33229 Old Valley Pike, Strasburg, VA).

“A storm of bullets swept the ground…”: The Stand of the 30th Massachusetts and 114th New York Regiments (October 20, 11:00-1:00) It was still the early morning of October 19, 1864, at Cedar Creek when Union Generals Emory and Wright made their decision: the Confederate attack had already routed the 8th and much of the 19th Corps, and in order to gain time so they could form a defensive line in front of Belle Grove, they had to hold up the Confederate assault. As Emory said later, “…It was one of those painful cases when it was necessary to sacrifice a smaller force for the greater.” That smaller force would be the 30th Massachusetts and 114th New York Volunteer Infantry Regiments. Join Park Ranger Jeff Driscoll as he walks in the footsteps of these two regiments, and takes you to the ground where they sacrificed so much. Meet at Belle Grove’s Special Event parking area (336 Belle Grove Road, Middletown, VA)

Kneading in Silence: A Glimpse Into the Life of Judah the Enslaved Cook (October 20, 2:30 p.m.) This 30 minute program explores the story of one slave at Belle Grove. Meet at Belle Grove (336 Belle Grove Road, Middletown, VA)

Partner Events

155th Anniversary Cedar Creek Battlefield Reenactment (October 19-20) Sponsored by the Cedar Creek Battlefield Foundation. Reenactments include three scenarios: Battle of Tom’s Brook (Saturday, October 19) the Battle of Cedar Creek (Saturday, October 19) and the Battle of Second Kernstown (Sunday, October 20). Witness daily cavalry, artillery, and infantry demonstrations, battle reenactments, band concerts, special lectures and more. Proceeds benefit the preservation of the Cedar Creek battlefield. For further information call (540) 869-2064 or visit the Cedar Creek Battlefield Foundation website: www.ccbf.us.

Belle Grove Civil War Commemoration Weekend (October 19-20, 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.) Belle Grove commemorates the 155th anniversary of the Battle of Cedar Creek. Activities on the grounds are free. Entrance to exhibits and demonstrations in the Manor House will be $5 for those 13 and older, free for those 12 and younger, as well as Belle Grove and National Trust for Historic Preservation members with a current membership card. For more information call (540) 869-2028 or visit Belle Grove’s website at: www.bellegrove.org.













