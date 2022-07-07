SCCF hosts Shenandoah Valley Entrepreneurship Summit
Shenandoah Community Capital Fund is hosting a Shenandoah Valley Entrepreneurship Summit at the Staunton Innovation Hub September 12-13.
Valley entrepreneurs who attend the summit can expect to expand their network and connect with entrepreneurs across the valley, as well as be inspired by each other’s failures and successes.
Workshops and breakout sessions will equip attendees with actionable skills that they can immediately begin practicing for their own business.
The summit will also connect attendees with entrepreneurial support organizations that can help them refine their business.
SCCF brainstormed the idea for the summit after listening to what startup founders, small business owners and creative entrepreneurs in the Shenandoah Valley needed.
“We designed this summit to help them take the next step in launching and growing resilient, profitable companies,” said Director of Ecosystem Anika Horn. “The program features seasoned entrepreneurs who have walked the talk and support organizations who can equip participants with the insights, resources and connections relevant to their industry and stage of growth.”
The summit will kick off on September 12 at 4 p.m. with a fireside chat to welcome attendees, and it will be followed by a dance party to break the ice and get to know other attendees.
Starting Tuesday morning, the summit will kick into full gear. Tailored to business owners at all stages, breakout sessions throughout the day will cover topics such as business finances, customer discovery, work/life balance, operations and more. The program is based on learning new skills and tactics, and then putting them to work alongside their peers. The summit will conclude Tuesday evening around 6pm with a stroll of the surrounding downtown area.
Tickets are $100,
Registration is available here for the event.