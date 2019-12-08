SCC to launch new online business filing system

The SCC will be launching a new online electronic business filing system on Monday, Dec. 9.

Letters to nearly 690,000 business entities and approximately 320,000 registered agents who serve those entities are being sent this week by the Clerk’s Office of SCC.

These important letters, coming in a light blue envelope, contain key information needed to use the new system.

The enhanced Clerk’s Information System (CIS) will expand online services available to customers who file documents and pay fees associated with business entities formed or registered under Virginia law. The improvements will offer confidence to all SCC Clerk’s Office customers that they can form and maintain their businesses using a secure, user-friendly system.

The new system will require the use of a personal identification number (PIN) to complete several types of transactions. The letters being mailed this week include the six-character identifier that is assigned to each business entity or to a registered agent. PIN-based identity management protocols will help ensure that only authorized users can file and update records. The letters are being sent to each entity’s registered office address on record with the Clerk’s Office.

It is important to keep this PIN in a safe and secure manner and have it readily available to file documents that change or update information on record with the Clerk’s Office.

Upon launch of the new CIS on Monday, December 9, persons needing to use the system, aside for those just searching for information, will have to create a user account. This includes the nearly 751,000 people who have accounts in the existing system known as SCC eFile.

Holders of a user account can form new entities, pay annual fees, obtain certificates of good standing or fact of existence, file Uniform Commercial Code (UCC) statements, and perform other services without the need of a PIN. Again, the PIN is only required to change and update information in the CIS. For example, the PIN will be needed to file a corporate annual report with director and officer changes.

The Clerk’s Office is prepared to answer questions regarding PIN assignment and the account creation process. Information is available online at scc.virginia.gov/clk. Or, call 1-866-538-1929 during normal working hours.

