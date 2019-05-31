SCC sets local public hearings for 757 area code relief

The SCC has set four local hearings in August to receive public comments on a proposed solution for resolving the exhaustion of available phone numbers in the 757 area code.

The North American Numbering Plan Administrator (NANPA), filed an application with the SCC to begin the exhaust relief planning process. According to NANPA, subscriber growth and the expanding number of devices requiring phone numbers eventually exhaust the numbers available within an area code. The 757 area code was created in 1996, splitting off from the 804 area code which was nearing exhaustion at that time.

In this case, NANPA is recommending an all-services overlay as the solution for 757 area code exhaust. Under this plan, a new area code would be assigned to the existing 757 area code region once all available numbers are exhausted. This plan would require 10-digit dialing for local calls, but is the least disruptive option.

To allow for ample public opportunities to comment, the SCC has scheduled the following public hearings to receive comments from residents in the affected area code:

August 12, 2019, at 6:30 p.m. in the Board of Supervisors Room at the Southampton County Administration Building, 26022 Administration Center Dr., Courtland, Virginia 23837

August 20, 2019, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., in the Board of Supervisors Room of the James City County Government Center, Building F, 101 Mounts Bay Rd., Williamsburg, Virginia 23185

August 21, 2019, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., in Chesapeake City Council Chambers at the City Hall Building, 306 Cedar Rd., Chesapeake, Virginia 23322

August 22, 2019, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., Board of Supervisors Chambers in the Accomack County Administration Building, 23296 Courthouse Ave., Accomac, Virginia 23301

The hearing will continue in Richmond on September 17, 2019, at 10 a.m. in the Commission’s second-floor courtroom located in the Tyler Building at 1300 East Main Street.

Any person wishing to comment at any of the hearings should arrive early and sign in with the SCC bailiff. The SCC will webcast an audio stream of the Richmond hearing. Instructions for listening to the proceeding can be found online at www.scc.virginia.gov/case/webcast.aspx.

Written comments on the case must be submitted by September 10, 2019, and be sent to the Clerk of the State Corporation Commission, Document Control Center, P.O. Box 2118, Richmond, Virginia 23219-2118. Please refer to case number PUR-2019-00059 when commenting. Individuals may also submit comments online atwww.scc.virginia.gov/case/PublicComments.aspx. Find case number PUR-2019-000059, and click on the “Submit Comments” button for this case.

For more information about this case, the Division of Public Utility Regulation has posted frequently asked questions related to area code exhaust and solutions.

