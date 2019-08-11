SCC reminds everyone to contact Virginia 811 before you dig
August 11th is the recognized day in Virginia to remind everyone the importance of always contacting Virginia 811 before you dig. Help keep Virginia’s underground utility infrastructure damage free and our communities, business districts, and environment safe by taking this important first step.
Contacting Virginia 811 (VA811) is simple, there is no cost, and there are two convenient ways to do so: you can call 811 or go online at va811.com and request that underground utility lines are located and marked. VA811 is open Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., except on legal state and national holidays. An emergency notification service is available 365 days a year, 24 hours a day.
Remember to contact VA 811 before you dig and Dig with C.A.R.E!
C.A.R.E. means:
Call 811 before you dig.
Allow the required time for marking.
Respect and protect the marks.
Excavate carefully.
To learn more about “Digging with C.A.R.E.” and Virginia’s damage prevention program, contact the SCC’s Division of Utility and Railroad Safety at (804) 371-9980; or visithttp://www.scc.virginia.gov/urs/mutility/index.aspx.
