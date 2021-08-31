Save Hull’s campaign in crunch time

Hull’s Angels – the non-profit organization that operates Hull’s Drive-In in Lexington – launched a public Save Hull’s campaign in March to raise $350,000 to purchase the land that the drive-in sits on.

Never before in the 71 years of the drive-in’s existence have the owners been willing to sell, but they agreed to give Hull’s Angels until September to exercise the option to purchase and preserve the history and legacy of the drive-in for generations to come.

In five months time, the community has rallied with donations and pledges of more than $280,000, or a little more than 80 percent of the goal.

Now is crunch time. Whether you have already donated, are still considering making a gift or this is the first time you are hearing about the campaign, Hull’s needs your help to get to the finish line.

Donations may be made online at hullsdrivein.com, through the GoFundMe campaign or send checks payable to:

Hull’s Angels

P.O. Box 1

Lexington, VA 24450