Salem VA Medical Center postpones non-essential procedures

To reduce the exposure and spread of the coronavirus (COVID19), the Salem VA Medical Center will postpone non-essential procedures for a minimum of 60 days, effective immediately.

“Following CDC’s recommendations, clinical leadership is reviewing all non-emergent and non-urgent surgical procedures with a plan to minimize, postpone, and reschedule these procedures until the coronavirus is better controlled nationwide,” said Rebecca Stackhouse, Salem VAMC director. “At this time, our goal is to reduce the risk of exposure and keep our staff safe and mission ready to respond to COVID19.”

Staff has begun contacting patients with scheduled procedures to discuss their care plans and appointments during this time. The limitation is the latest in a series of actions taken to reduce Veteran and staff risk of exposure to COVID19. Last week, the facility paused all Community Living Center visitors, restricted children under the age of 12 from entering the facility and implemented a 100 percent screening for all who enter the facility. Further restrictions to visitors to the Medical Center have been put in place this week along with a pause on large group events and activities.

