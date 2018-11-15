Safe Climate Caucus ready to move forward on climate action in 116th Congress

Reps. Don Beyer and Alan Lowenthal, co-chairs of the Congressional Safe Climate Caucus, wrote to Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi in support of steps by House Democrats to become the “strongest voice possible” in Congress advocating for action on climate change.

They wrote:

“The United States is the world’s largest economy and second-largest greenhouse gas emitter. The most recent Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report highlights the critical need for the United States to more effectively address known causes of climate change.

In light of President Trump’s decision to withdraw from Paris, rollback federal standards that limit greenhouse gas pollution, and suppress climate science within federal agencies, it is imperative that Congress have the strongest voice possible to prepare the way forward with evidence. As co-chairs of the Safe Climate Caucus, we believe that the committees of jurisdiction and future Chairs are ready and able to tackle this challenge. However, should you decide to create a select committee on climate change in the 116th Congress, we stand ready to work with you.”

The Congressional Safe Climate Caucus was founded by Congressman Henry Waxman (D-CA) in 2013 “to bring attention to the urgent need to address climate change.” It has since grown to a membership of over 50 in the House, and is expected to play a role in discussions on climate action under a Democratic majority in the 116th Congress.

