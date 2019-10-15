RVA Booklovers’ Festival announces speaker lineup

Brandylane Publishers has announced the speaker lineup for the 2nd Annual RVA Booklovers’ Festival, to be held from 10am to 4pm on Saturday, Oct. 19 in Richmond’s Jefferson Park.

A portion of the proceeds from the free festival will be donated to The READ Center and ExCELL, two local literacy organizations doing important work to strengthen literacy in Richmond.

The Festival will feature over 30 authors and booklovers giving readings and book talks all day long on three stages: the main stage, the Poet-tree, and Stephanie’s Kindness Corner kids’ stage. The main stage will feature book talks from diverse and brilliant writers, including NYT Notable Author Louis Bayard, BookRiot’s Amanda Nelson, and local activist Ben Campbell. The Poet-tree will be emceed by the Writer’s Den, a local poetry slam group, and will feature poetry group open mics, workshops, and more.

Stephanie’s Kindness Corner kids’ stage, emceed by local youth leadership organization Podium RVA, will host kids’ book readings all day long! Visit the Festival website for the 2019 lineup, author bios, vendors, food selections, and activities.

Brandylane Publishers, Inc. is hosting the Festival with generous support from sponsors including the Poe Museum, Virginia Lottery, Richmond Public Library, the Library of Virginia, Linden Row, VCU School of Education, and Mattox Company.

The festival is bicycle- and bus-friendly, with GRTC service to Jefferson Park (1921 Princess Anne Avenue, Richmond, VA 23223). On-street parking is available in the neighborhoods surrounding Jefferson Park; paid event parking is also available two blocks away at 18th and Broad, and 18th and Grace.

For more information about the Festival, visit the official website and follow the festival on Facebook.













