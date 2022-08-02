Route 810 reopens in Albemarle County
Route 810 (Blackwells Hollow Road) is now open to through traffic in Albemarle County after crews finished a project to replace the bridge over the Rock Bar Branch in Crozet.
State force bridge crews closed the road May 23 to replace the superstructure and make repairs to the substructure, but maintained a pedestrian bridge for walkers, runners, and bicyclists.
Drivers should stay alert for crews in the area for the next several weeks while they finish some grading, install a fence, and remove the pedestrian bridge. Flagging teams will direct traffic around the final work.
Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on Facebook and the Culpeper District’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.