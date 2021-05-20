Route 706/Dudley Mountain Road in Albemarle County closed due to pipe failure

Route 706 (Dudley Mountain Road) in Albemarle County is closed to through traffic between Route 708 (Red Hill Road) and Route 631 (Old Lynchburg Road) due to a pipe failure.

All private driveways are open on both sides of the closure.

A crew with the Virginia Department of Transportation is mobilizing to make repairs to the pipe as quickly as possible. VDOT anticipates completing the repairs and reopening the road to traffic by Friday.

Current traffic conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on Facebook and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.

