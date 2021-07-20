Route 608 bridge in Rockbridge County facing emergency repair

A crash at the Buffalo Creek bridge on Route 608 (Forge Road) in Rockbridge County has damaged the bridge railing.

The crash occurred around 2 p.m. on Tuesday. This location is in the vicinity of vicinity of Route 700 (Bunker Hill Mill Road)

Crews are at the crash site cleaning away debris. The bridge is closed and will likely reopen around midnight tonight. Once the bridge is reopened it will have only single lane traffic with flagger traffic control. Crews will be making repairs to the bridge, which should be complete by noon on Friday, July 23. The single lane traffic pattern will remain in effect until all repairs are complete.

