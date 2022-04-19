Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA hosting Puppy Pizza Party

The Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA has participated in the Great Community Give since its inception five years ago.

The event has become one of the shelter’s largest fundraising events of the year and helps them care for the thousands of pets that they take in.

Last month, the RHSPCA recruited 20 volunteer fundraisers to help spread the word about the Great Community Give and encourage donating. To thank these volunteers, the shelter will be hosting a private party in their honor that will consist of:

Adorable puppies

Delicious pizza donated from our local Domino’s

A social media livestream on the shelter’s Facebookand Instagram accounts

“We’re very grateful to have so many wonderful supporters- donors, volunteers, fosters, fundraisers- that help us provide excellent care to pets, and help them get everything they need to live a happy and healthy life,” said Tiffany Corbin, Marketing & Fundraising Manager of the RHSPCA.

The shelter’s goal during the Great Community Give this year is to raise $40,000 to help save more local pets. For more information on donating to the RHSPCA during the event, please visit https://bit.ly/rhspcagcg.

