Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA hosting online auction to support shelter pets

The Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA is holding an online jewelry auction, just in time for Mother’s Day.

Support a worthy cause while getting your Mother’s Day present this year. The Rockingham Harrisonburg has partnered with Advocates for Valley Animals and two local businesses, BidWrangler and James McHone Jewelry, to raise funds through an online auction of fine Jewelry.

Advocates for Valley Animals collected the donated items which have been evaluated by James McHone Jewelry. BidWrangler built the platform for the RHSPCA to host the online auction. All proceeds will go directly towards the care and treatment of homeless animals at the RHSPCA.

The auction items are available to view online on the RHSPCA website (www.rhspca.org).

Bidding is open through Friday at 7 p.m.

Auction items will also be available to view in-person at the Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA daily from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday.

RHSPCA address: 2170 Old Furnace Road, Harrisonburg.

Winning bidders can pick up their pieces at James McHone Jewelry on Saturday, May 7, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m..

James McHone Jewelry address: 75 Court Square Harrisonburg.

“We are very excited to partner with BidWrangler, James McHone Jewelry and Advocates for Valley Animals for this online auction. It’s the first online auction we’ve done and I hope that it is well received,” said the RHSPCA Executive Director Huck Nawaz.

